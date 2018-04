درة في جلسة تصوير جديدة

“Being lost is not always about missed direction..sometimes u have to lose ur self to find other parts of who u are”🤔🌹🌾🙏 #beauty #flowers #sun #nature #innerpeace #hope #romance #actress #soul #favoritepicture #dream #art #photography by @abdallahsabry99 for @7ayam.magazine #styling @sahar.m.azab #makeup @monagamalmakeup #hairstyle @richardelboustany #Dorra #dorra_zarrouk #درة #درة_زروق

A post shared by DORRA درة. (@dorra_zarrouk) on Apr 13, 2018 at 3:54am PDT