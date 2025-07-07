Sigg Art Foundation enters Art Monte Carlo 2025 with a proposition unlike any other. Seven artists, seven intersecting visions, and a new visual language woven from platforms, algorithms, and collective memory. This is a sensory and conceptual experience that defies categorization—and what we thought contemporary art could be.







Elaph- Monte Carlo: Making its debut on the European art stage, the Sigg Art Foundation steps into the spotlight at the 9th edition of Art Monte Carlo, running from July 7 to 9, 2025, at Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum. The prestigious fair, held under the patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, serves as the perfect platform for a foundation that redefines artistic practice through the lens of hybrid identities and digital embodiment.

Under the evocative title: Bloom as a Gesture, Sigg Art Foundation presents a curated selection of works that explore what it means to be in bloom—not merely in a botanical or biological sense, but as a metaphor for transformation, hybridity, and evolution. The question is no longer how art represents the body, but how the body itself is reshaped by technology, language, and networked memory.





The Body Reimagined: Media as Metaphor

The exhibition brings together seven international artists whose work traverses sculpture, generative media, performance data, and speculative design. These artists—emerging and established—are part of the foundation’s residency programs and the 2024 Sigg Art Prize, reflecting a commitment to experimentation and future-facing narratives.

The show proposes that the body is no longer solely anatomical, but algorithmic. It is not only flesh, but interface; not just a vessel, but a network of archives and perceptions. The works presented engage directly with themes of identity, bio-technological mutation, and the aesthetics of synthetic nature.





Featured Artists and Works:

Dana-Fiona Armour – "Nervures Secondaires 1" (2022)

A cast-glass sculpture that abstracts anatomical memory and biotech speculation. The 2024 Sigg Art Prize laureate explores fragility and transparency as metaphors for evolving embodiment.

Mamali Shafahi – "Garden of Eden III" (2024)

A sensorial mixed-media painting fusing oil, flocking, and epoxy clay to imagine a surreal techno-organic Eden of the near future.

Salomé Chatriot – "Idol (Fragile Replica 4)" (2025)

A large-scale aluminum painting that navigates the terrain of coded femininity, techno-mysticism, and the digital aura of sacred forms.

Ben Elliot – "Sculpt" (2025)

A translucent 3D-printed sculpture in recycled PETG, juxtaposing consumer aesthetics with algorithmic sensuality and corporate intimacy.

All Seeing Seneca – "The Entrancement of Shermicus" (2024)

A mythopoetic portrait that invokes Afrofuturist mythologies and the complexity of becoming in digital diasporic contexts.

Sougwen Chung – "BODY MACHINE (MERIDIANS) – Desert Biome" (2025)

A generative video piece powered by live movement and sound data, mapping the evolving interrelations between human motion and robotic response.

Léa Collet – "Digitalis (hybridation V)" (2025)

A post-human installation combining print, Raspberry Pi, screens, Anthurium flora, and metallic structures to reflect on techno-botanical hybridity.

About the Foundation: Experimental by Design

Founded in 2020 by long-time collector Pierre Sigg, the Sigg Art Foundation operates as a non-profit organization under Belgian law, with its flagship residency based in the South of France. The foundation supports transdisciplinary practices, experimental installations, and global dialogue across the arts and technology.

Its mission is to amplify voices that challenge artistic legacy and socio-cultural paradigms using tools of the future—data, code, generative design, and conceptual displacement.

Monte Carlo: Where Art Meets Precision

Since its launch in 2016, Art Monte Carlo has established itself as one of the most refined art salons in Europe. Bringing together around 30 leading galleries, the fair offers a curated and contemplative environment for collectors and curators. Against the backdrop of the Côte d’Azur, it stands as a confluence of elegance and innovation—ideally suited to the Sigg Foundation’s debut.

Sigg Art Foundation