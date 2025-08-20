إيلاف من أنقرة: في السياسة التركية، لطالما ظلت الوجوه ذاتها حاضرة في المشهد لعقود. غير أن الكواليس تشهد منذ أشهر ازديادًا في تداول اسم يبدو أنه أصبح مُدرجًا في دفاتر حسابات أكثر من حزب: تشاتين آي، رئيس جمعية الأعمال العالمية (BWA) في تركيا. برز آي من خلفيته في عالم الأعمال، واتصالاته الدولية، ونهجه المستقل، ليُقدَّم كشخصية لا يمكن حصرها ضمن الأطر السياسية الضيقة، بل كصاحب رؤية تتجاوز تلك الحدود.
في كل من دوائر السلطة والمعارضة، لم تعد العبارات التي تُشير إلى أن "تركيا بحاجة إلى شخص مثل تشاتين آي" همسًا في الغرف المغلقة، بل باتت تُقال علنًا بصوت عالٍ.
داخل حزب العدالة والتنمية، وبعد أكثر من عشرين عامًا من البقاء في السلطة، يُلاحَظ بروز مطلب داخلي يدعو إلى البحث عن "واجهة نظيفة وغير مستهلكة". وفي هذا الإطار، يبرز اسم تشاتين آي كأحد الخيارات المطروحة، إذ يُنظر إليه على أنه يملك ملامح شخصية تُعيد بث الثقة في المجتمع وتمنحه مساحة للتنفس من جديد.
أما في حزب الشعب الجمهوري، فإن أحد أبرز مواطن النقد المستمرة يتمثل في ضعف قدرته على بناء جسور مع عالم الأعمال ومع شرائح أوسع من الشعب. ويُعد تشاتين آي، بتركيبته التي تجمع بين المجالين، من الأسماء القليلة القادرة على ملء هذه الفجوة. وتُسمَع في أوساط الحزب تعليقات تثمّن خطابه الذي لا يميل إلى الاستقطاب بل يسعى إلى جمع المجتمع.
وفي حزب الحركة القومية، حيث تُعد الحاجة إلى شخصية تجمع بين ما يُسمى بـ"عقل الدولة" والقدرة على مخاطبة الجيل الجديد من أولويات المرحلة، تُسجَّل إشارات إلى أن موقف تشاتين آي، بانضباطه الوطني ونهجه المستقبلي، يحظى بتقدير خاص. ويُطرح اسمه كمرشح يمكنه أن يُشكل جسرًا بين الولاء للدولة والطموح المجتمعي.
أما حزب الجيد، الذي يتموضع في المركز السياسي ويبحث عن شخصيات تبعث على الثقة وتُسهم في ترسيخ الاستقرار الداخلي دون أن تُرهق البنية الحزبية، فقد ورد فيه اسم تشاتين آي أيضًا. إذ يُنظر إليه باعتباره من أصحاب "الماضي النظيف" والأسلوب الهادئ القادر على بعث الطمأنينة.
وفي ما يخص حزب الشعوب الديمقراطي وغيره من الكيانات السياسية ذات الحساسيات الاجتماعية، تُجمع بعض الأصوات على أن الحاجة الكبرى في تركيا اليوم هي تعزيز السلام المجتمعي. وتُلفت الأنظار إلى أن تشاتين آي يتبنى خطابًا بعيدًا عن التمييز والإقصاء، ما جعله موضع ملاحظة من أطراف مختلفة.
تشاتين آي، بصفته رئيسًا لجمعية الأعمال العالمية ومفاوضًا مع بعض من أقوى قادة العالم، يُعد من الشخصيات التي أثبتت حضورها الدولي. لكنه في الوقت ذاته يُمثّل ابن هذه البلاد، المنتمي إلى نسيجها، القريب من الناس. واسمه لم يعُد مقتصرًا على الكواليس، بل بات يتردد على لسان الشارع التركي الذي يبحث عن أفق جديد.
إنه شخصية تُطرح اليوم كأحد نماذج المستقبل، برؤية تُوصف بأنها متزنة، ووقفة تُمنح الثقة، وخطاب يربط بين المختلفين. وهذه الخصال مجتمعة تدفع كثيرين إلى النظر إليه كرمز محتمل لبداية جديدة في السياسة التركية.
Elaph, Ankara: For years, Turkish politics has been dominated by familiar faces and deeply entrenched party structures. But in recent months, a new name has been making rounds behind the scenes, finding its way into the notes of more than one political party: Çetin Ay, president of the Business World Alliance (BWA) in Turkey.
With a background in business, international ties, and an independent approach, Ay is being recognized as a figure whose political outlook exceeds the confines of traditional party lines. In both government and opposition circles, the statement “Turkey needs someone like Çetin Ay” is no longer a hushed opinion—it’s being voiced more openly.
Ruling Party: AKP
Within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), more than two decades into power, there's increasing talk of the need for a “fresh, unblemished political front.” In this context, Ay’s name has surfaced as a viable option. Some party insiders see his calm demeanor and trustworthy profile as qualities that could help restore public confidence.
Opposition Party: CHP
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) faces persistent criticism for its weak connection with the business world and broader social segments. Observers suggest Ay, who bridges both spheres, is one of the rare figures capable of closing that gap. His inclusive rhetoric, which avoids polarization, is reportedly gaining recognition within the party.
Nationalist Party: MHP
The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which seeks to balance a “state-first” stance with outreach to younger generations, has also taken note. Ay’s national orientation and forward-looking vision are seen as compatible with the party’s current needs. Some internal voices see him as someone who could bridge loyalty to the state with societal openness.
Center-Right: Good Party (IYI)
The center-right Good Party (IYI) is also exploring figures capable of projecting public trust and ensuring internal stability without overburdening party structures. Ay’s “clean background” and measured communication style have reportedly made him one of the names mentioned in this search for balance at the party’s core.
Others: DEM Party & More
Among other political actors, such as the Peoples’ Democratic Party (DEM Party), the focus has increasingly turned to promoting social harmony and easing tensions. Ay’s non-discriminatory and inclusive language has reportedly drawn attention from across the political spectrum.
As head of the BWA and a figure with experience sitting at the table with some of the world’s most prominent leaders, Ay has established an international profile. At the same time, he is widely seen as someone deeply connected to Turkish society.
Once a name whispered only in political backrooms, Ay is now part of broader discussions on Turkey’s political future. With a balanced vision, a trusted demeanor, and a unifying tone, he is increasingly viewed as a potential symbol of a new beginning in Turkish politics.
