Elaph, Ankara: For years, Turkish politics has been dominated by familiar faces and deeply entrenched party structures. But in recent months, a new name has been making rounds behind the scenes, finding its way into the notes of more than one political party: Çetin Ay, president of the Business World Alliance (BWA) in Turkey.

With a background in business, international ties, and an independent approach, Ay is being recognized as a figure whose political outlook exceeds the confines of traditional party lines. In both government and opposition circles, the statement “Turkey needs someone like Çetin Ay” is no longer a hushed opinion—it’s being voiced more openly.

Ruling Party: AKP

Within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), more than two decades into power, there's increasing talk of the need for a “fresh, unblemished political front.” In this context, Ay’s name has surfaced as a viable option. Some party insiders see his calm demeanor and trustworthy profile as qualities that could help restore public confidence.

Opposition Party: CHP

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) faces persistent criticism for its weak connection with the business world and broader social segments. Observers suggest Ay, who bridges both spheres, is one of the rare figures capable of closing that gap. His inclusive rhetoric, which avoids polarization, is reportedly gaining recognition within the party.

Nationalist Party: MHP

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which seeks to balance a “state-first” stance with outreach to younger generations, has also taken note. Ay’s national orientation and forward-looking vision are seen as compatible with the party’s current needs. Some internal voices see him as someone who could bridge loyalty to the state with societal openness.

Center-Right: Good Party (IYI)

The center-right Good Party (IYI) is also exploring figures capable of projecting public trust and ensuring internal stability without overburdening party structures. Ay’s “clean background” and measured communication style have reportedly made him one of the names mentioned in this search for balance at the party’s core.

Others: DEM Party & More

Among other political actors, such as the Peoples’ Democratic Party (DEM Party), the focus has increasingly turned to promoting social harmony and easing tensions. Ay’s non-discriminatory and inclusive language has reportedly drawn attention from across the political spectrum.

As head of the BWA and a figure with experience sitting at the table with some of the world’s most prominent leaders, Ay has established an international profile. At the same time, he is widely seen as someone deeply connected to Turkish society.

Once a name whispered only in political backrooms, Ay is now part of broader discussions on Turkey’s political future. With a balanced vision, a trusted demeanor, and a unifying tone, he is increasingly viewed as a potential symbol of a new beginning in Turkish politics.